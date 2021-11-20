Paul Warne delighted to see Rotherham cope without Michael Smith

Rotherham manager Paul Warne praised others for stepping up in the absence of top scorer Michael Smith in their 3-1 win over Cambridge.

The Millers coped without suspended Smith, who has scored 13 goals this term, as Ben Wiles, Dan Barlaser and Freddie Ladapo struck to send their side second in League One.

Warne said: “Our strength in depth is pretty good and the subs went on and had a positive impact.

“You are always going to miss your best players but I thought the two up front did really well. Freddie got a great header and Griggy (Will Grigg) possibly could have scored first half.

“You miss your best players but it doesn’t mean you can’t win without them. It was a good example that we can win if we’re not at our strongest or at our best.”

After Wiles and Barlaser scored in the first half, Sam Smith gave Cambridge hope in the 51st minute before Ladapo’s late third.

Warne said: “I am a big fan of Cambridge and the way they play. They caused problems counter-attacking. Every time we attacked they seemed to break. They put us under pressure.

“You give credit to strikers but I think our back three won us the game. They did some good headers in the six-yard box when the balls were coming in. They take the biggest credit.

“It was one of those games where you think you’re doing OK but all of a sudden they get a goal and you are trying to hang on. All in all I am over the moon we came away with three.”

Cambridge have lost their last two league matches, conceding seven goals.

U’s head coach Mark Bonner said: “I thought we were very good. We have come up against a Championship team who are outstanding and are way above the level of any team we have played athletically this season.

“They are powerful, aggressive, hard running, relentless and ruthless. I would be amazed if they don’t get promoted. It would be a good side who finish above them.

“For large periods of the game we were well in it. We have had to work incredibly hard to be in that game. The timing of the goals obviously hurt us.

“If we could have got in at 1-0 at half-time it would have been better for us.”