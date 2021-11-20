Darren Moore wants Sheffield Wednesday to keep building momentum

Darren Moore knows his Sheffield Wednesday side need to keep building momentum if they are to challenge for promotion after their 3-2 win at Accrington Stanley.

The Owls, who moved up to seventh, are unbeaten in eight games in the league – but have five draws in that – and victory was important in what is now a hectic week with two home games to come.

Wednesday took the lead on 13 minutes when Chey Dunkley headed home at the far post.

It was two on 20 minutes when Theo Corbeanu drove the ball home in the area and Florian Kamberi looped number three into the net on 22 minutes.

Stanley got one back on 33 minutes through Lewis Mansell’s overhead kick and half-time sub Joel Mumbongo curled the ball into the roof of the net on 53 minutes to set up a grandstand finish.

“I didn’t feel any nerves in the technical area near the end as I felt we were in control and, as long as the boys continued to do their work, they would see the game through,” said Moore.

“We wanted a blistering start and we got three goals to the good and we were ruthless.

“They get one back and it put the wind back in their sails but I said at half-time, they would push on and throw caution to the wind and we knew we could exploit the gaps, I thought we would score again but we didn’t take our chances.

“It’s an important week with two home games and we have got to keep building up momentum. I am pleased with our league form and our mentality, all these games are making us stronger.

“We have a couple coming back from injury now and that’s important.”

Stanley have conceded the most goals in League One – 32 – and haven’t won in four league games.

“We have got to improve defensively, I have been saying this for the last few weeks,” said manager John Coleman.

“We keep conceding goals – it was 3-0 down after 22 minutes and it could have been five.

“Saying that we had an early chance to go 1-0 up but if you don’t take your chances and gift teams goals you get punished.

“Sheffield Wednesday deserved to win, they are one of the best teams to come here, but you shouldn’t have to score four at home to win a game and that’s happened too often for us this season.

“That’s the second successive home game we have been two goals down at the break and that shouldn’t happen at home.

“We have got to improve, we have tried different formations and it hasn’t worked so it’s back to the drawing board to come up with a plan to keep us in games.”