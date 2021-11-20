Billy Waters brace helps Halifax claim spoils at rock-bottom Dover

Billy Waters scored twice as Halifax heaped more woe on National League bottom club Dover by claiming a 3-1 win at The Crabble.

Waters slid home an eighth-minute opener raising hopes among Shaymen fans of another goal-fest after their stunning 7-4 victory over Maidenhead last week.

But Dover, still searching for their first win of the season, responded with resolve and Travis Gregory came closest to grabbing a deserved equaliser.

The home side’s bright play was finally rewarded in the 75th minute when Ben Williamson equalised with a low shot through a crowded box.

But Halifax responded with Kieran Green heading home from a corner moments later, before Waters sealed the win with his 12th goal of the season two minutes from time.