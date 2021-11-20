Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Billy Waters brace helps Halifax claim spoils at rock-bottom Dover

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 6:16 pm
Pete Wild’s Halifax claimed victory at Dover (Clint Hughes/PA)
Pete Wild’s Halifax claimed victory at Dover (Clint Hughes/PA)

Billy Waters scored twice as Halifax heaped more woe on National League bottom club Dover by claiming a 3-1 win at The Crabble.

Waters slid home an eighth-minute opener raising hopes among Shaymen fans of another goal-fest after their stunning 7-4 victory over Maidenhead last week.

But Dover, still searching for their first win of the season, responded with resolve and Travis Gregory came closest to grabbing a deserved equaliser.

The home side’s bright play was finally rewarded in the 75th minute when Ben Williamson equalised with a low shot through a crowded box.

But Halifax responded with Kieran Green heading home from a corner moments later, before Waters sealed the win with his 12th goal of the season two minutes from time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal