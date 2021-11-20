John Yems not getting carried away after Crawley end winless run at Barrow

John Yems has his feet firmly on the ground after Crawley ended their six-game losing streak with a 1-0 win at Barrow.

James Tilley condemned the hosts to a seventh game without a win as he secured the visitors three welcome points at Holker Street.

Yems said: “Today was our day, we worked hard and deserved it.

“It’s only one win and we have to remember that. Hopefully we’ll be talking again when it’s 10, 15 or 20 wins on the trot.

“We knew we had to dig in, Mark Cooper’s done really well here.

“He’s a good manager and we knew it would be a tough game.

“If we weren’t on our game we would have got beat. But we worked hard and most importantly kept a clean sheet and have come out the winners.

“It’s a compliment to everybody, the players we had here is everything we’ve got and I’m not hiding behind injuries, it’s just the way it is.

“I’ve just said to our lads that you wouldn’t have thought it was only 69 fans who made the trip – it felt like a couple of thousand.

“They’re happy when we win, the same as I am and the team are. But we also get the hump when we lose and you could feel that bond today.”

Frustrated Bluebirds’ boss Mark Cooper was left bemused by his side’s lacklustre performance.

It was the second game in a row where they have failed to score but most worrying for Cooper was a perceived lack of desire.

He said: “I can’t understand that performance: it was apathetic, it was toothless.

“I say to the players that I can put up with mistakes, I can put up with being beaten, but I can’t put up with a lack of desire.

“I’ve commended them all season about their desire and their character, but today it was missing – totally missing.

“There’s no excuse for that. I have to look at that. There’s one or two answered questions for me there long-term.

“The injuries and the illnesses this week haven’t helped. It’s been disjointed.

“We’ve got players missing. Jordan Stevens is a massive miss for us, Josh Gordon is a massive miss for us.

“You take their energy out of the team and you get a lifeless performance like that.

“I couldn’t see either team scoring. The disappointing thing for me is we didn’t threaten their goal.

“Our centre-forward stood around waiting for things to happen. They don’t just happen, you have to make them happen in this game.”