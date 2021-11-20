Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Yems not getting carried away after Crawley end winless run at Barrow

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 6:20 pm
Crawley manager John Yems (PA)
John Yems has his feet firmly on the ground after Crawley ended their six-game losing streak with a 1-0 win at Barrow.

James Tilley condemned the hosts to a seventh game without a win as he secured the visitors three welcome points at Holker Street.

Yems said: “Today was our day, we worked hard and deserved it.

“It’s only one win and we have to remember that. Hopefully we’ll be talking again when it’s 10, 15 or 20 wins on the trot.

“We knew we had to dig in, Mark Cooper’s done really well here.

“He’s a good manager and we knew it would be a tough game.

“If we weren’t on our game we would have got beat. But we worked hard and most importantly kept a clean sheet and have come out the winners.

“It’s a compliment to everybody, the players we had here is everything we’ve got and I’m not hiding behind injuries, it’s just the way it is.

“I’ve just said to our lads that you wouldn’t have thought it was only 69 fans who made the trip – it felt like a couple of thousand.

“They’re happy when we win, the same as I am and the team are. But we also get the hump when we lose and you could feel that bond today.”

Frustrated Bluebirds’ boss Mark Cooper was left bemused by his side’s lacklustre performance.

It was the second game in a row where they have failed to score but most worrying for Cooper was a perceived lack of desire.

He said: “I can’t understand that performance: it was apathetic, it was toothless.

“I say to the players that I can put up with mistakes, I can put up with being beaten, but I can’t put up with a lack of desire.

“I’ve commended them all season about their desire and their character, but today it was missing – totally missing.

“There’s no excuse for that. I have to look at that. There’s one or two answered questions for me there long-term.

“The injuries and the illnesses this week haven’t helped. It’s been disjointed.

“We’ve got players missing. Jordan Stevens is a massive miss for us, Josh Gordon is a massive miss for us.

“You take their energy out of the team and you get a lifeless performance like that.

“I couldn’t see either team scoring. The disappointing thing for me is we didn’t threaten their goal.

“Our centre-forward stood around waiting for things to happen. They don’t just happen, you have to make them happen in this game.”

