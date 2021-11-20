Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chris Wilder disappointed after first game in charge of Boro ends in draw

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 6:33 pm
Chris Wilder’s side drew with Millwall (Richard Sellers/PA)
Chris Wilder’s side drew with Millwall (Richard Sellers/PA)

New Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder felt disappointed at coming away from his first game in charge with just a point against Millwall.

The Championship clash ended 1-1 as Matt Crooks gave Boro the lead in the 15th minute with a back-post header before a Sol Bamba own goal 12 minutes later brought Millwall back into the match.

The point for both sides left Middlesbrough 14th in the table, five places behind Millwall.

Wilder said: “First and foremost I’d like to thank the supporters. It was quite humbling. It’s been 20 months out of it without supporters for me.

“The reception right the way through, even the week and going into today and before the game, the supporters there early, the reception we got was a humbling experience.

“Then it’s game on. I’m a bit disappointed with the result but the performance was OK. We ran out of a bit of energy second half.

“Two or three things went against us which were out of our control. But the attitude was there.

“If you can’t get a win against a really competitive side – you look at the balance of their side and the depth of their squad – they’re bringing experienced players on that could get into quite a few Championship sides.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett was satisfied with the outcome given the circumstances surrounding the new manager at the Riverside.

He said: “That’s three tough games in certain ways, we’ve won one and drawn two, where we’ve opportunities in the game to win.

“Today was a little bit of a different game. I think it was coming into the unknown to a certain degree with Chris’ first game.

“We had a good idea of how they would play but you don’t know so preparation is a little bit more of a challenge.

“We spoke a lot about the first 15 minutes with the crowd being hugely motivated to see a new manager start brightly and we knew that they would start brightly against us.

“I think we navigated some of those moments quite well but then became a little bit wasteful on the ball and when we lost it, the likes of Crooks and (Duncan) Watmore just started to get into very good positions on the transition and started to cause us problems.

“Mainly, from long distance. There wasn’t any clear cut, any real good, chances. There was a lot of shots from distance and a lot of shots that Bart (Bartosz Bialkowski) saved. But he’s a top-class keeper and I would expect him to make quite a few of those saves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal