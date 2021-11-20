Own goal enough for Yeovil to secure victory at Dagenham

An own goal from Paul McCallum proved enough for Yeovil to extend their unbeaten National League run to four games with a 1-0 win at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Charlie Wakefield missed a fine early chance for the improving visitors before a Tom Knowles long throw deflected in off the unfortunate McCallum in first-half injury time.

There was still time for things to go from bad to worse for the hosts before the break as Elliott Johnson was sent off for a foul on Knowles moments later.

Daggers goalkeeper Elliot Justham did well to deny Knowles in the second half as Yeovil looked for the second goal to effectively seal their win.

But the visitors ultimately had to hold on against the improving 10 men, with Dagenham coming closest to a leveller when McCallum headed into the arms of Grant Smith.