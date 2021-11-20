Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Cowley praises Portsmouth fight after come-from-behind AFC Wimbledon win

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 7:20 pm
Danny Cowley praised his side’s fight (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley hailed his side’s fighting spirit after coming from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 and extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

Marcus Harness scored the dramatic late winner at Fratton Park after Michael Jacobs had cancelled out Ollie Palmer’s penalty opener.

Cowley said: “It was a hard-fought win. I thought a lot went against us in the first half. We could have easily become the victim, we didn’t.

“We were playing well until the penalty decision. I thought we created a lot, but we need to be more ruthless when we create that many chances.

“It wasn’t perfect but we knew if we could find one we could probably find a second.

“Credit to Wimbledon because they’re an energetic fizzy side, they play with real intensity and they don’t give you a moment to get your head up.

“It was great for Michael Jacobs to get the equaliser. I am delighted for him and a fantastic finish from Marcus Harness to seal it.

“There’s a lot of things going against us at the minute off the pitch, we’ve been able to find a way and I think that’s really important for a team that’s still growing.”

Jacobs had a chance early on after a neat flick from Harness but was denied by a smart save from Nik Tzanev.

The Dons did have a decent effort of their own soon after when Palmer’s speculative effort was comfortably saved by Gavin Bazunu.

Palmer opened the scoring from the spot in the 24th minute after Ronan Curtis was penalised for a foul on Nesta Guinness-Walker in the 18-yard box.

However, Jacobs slotted home after 63 minutes to make it 1-1, and Pompey claimed all three points a minute from time when Joe Morrell found the in-form Harness, who netted his seventh league goal of the season with a fine finish.

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson said: “The performance was much better, the energy was much better, we just didn’t see our jobs through at a crucial time.

“We carried much more of a threat against a good side, which gives us something to build on.

“We are what we are but today we looked like a good side and we’ve got to build on that and the points will come.

“I don’t think anyone in the stadium can say we look like a relegation side because we’re not.

“We’re learning on the job and sometimes it can be a bit more frustrating for the senior players because they do see their jobs through and the youngsters don’t, but that’s learning.

“It’s frustrating, it hurts, but we can’t get knee-jerk about it.”

