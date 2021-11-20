Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Forrest: Semi-final winner ‘extra special’ as a tribute to Bertie Auld

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 9:05 pm
Celtic fans paid tribute to Bertie Auld at Hampden (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic fans paid tribute to Bertie Auld at Hampden (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic winger James Forrest admits his Hampden winner was “extra special” because their Premier Sports Cup semi-final victory had served as a tribute to Bertie Auld.

Forrest and his team-mates wore number 10 on their shorts against St Johnstone in honour of Lisbon Lion Auld, who died at the age of 83 six days earlier.

Fans produced vocal and material demonstrations of their adulation for the European Cup winner with one banner reproducing the prophetic words of his father in 1955 when the then 16-year-old joined Celtic for the first time: “They’ll encourage you and they’ll never forget you.”

Forrest was a fitting goalscorer after coming off the bench to net the only goal in the 73rd minute. The winger set up the chance to win his 20th major honour when Celtic face Rangers or Hibernian on December 19 and had met Auld many times.

“The manager spoke about it before the game,” the 30-year-old said. “Everyone knows he was a big part of Celtic and he was always about the place. It makes it extra special for that.

“We are glad we made that day extra special by getting to the final.”

Ange Postecoglou was well aware of the significance of the day.

“It’s an important part of what this football club is all about,” the Celtic manager said.

“I said to them after the game, we are celebrating an immortal of this football club and an immortal of Scottish football, and we also understand that there’s some sadness there, particularly for those closest to him, his family.

“I’m hoping after that 90 minutes, maybe they just got a little bit of a smile on their faces and felt better for a moment, and thought about the great man. I’m sure he was looking from above as well. These kind of things are important.

“That’s what I mean about setting standards. Irrespective of whether you have been at this football club for five months, like some of us have, or 10 years, like some, we are putting on a shirt that represents something. It represents not just the football club but many of the people that helped make this football club what it is as well.”

The former Australia manager was delighted to see his players embrace the expectations and praised them for maintaining patience and discipline against the well-organised holders.

Ange Postecoglou
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We were gaining momentum and dominance and the time would come when eventually they would tire and switch off and we just had to be patient,” he said.

“Credit to the players because there is always a natural anxiety when you have so much of the ball and feel like you should be creating more.

“But it’s very difficult. You can try and force things but all you do is give an opportunity for the opposition to have a breather. We stuck to our game plan.”

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was proud of his players for their efforts.

Callum Davidson
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We were playing against a top side in a semi-final – if you told me we would limit them to three shots on target at Hampden I would have snapped your hand off,” he said.

“On the defensive side we were excellent, the boys worked extremely hard, we tried to work off the shape and cause them problems. On the flip side we could have done better with the ball.

“We got into good areas second half and just before the goal we probably wasted a chance. Against these type of teams we have got to be more clinical.

“But ultimately I am very proud of them. They defended their trophy with a lot of pride and it shows the standards we have set that we are disappointed not to beat Celtic in a semi-final.”

David Wotherspoon
David Wotherspoon had lengthy treatment before eventually walking off (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Davidson reported David Wotherspoon was “not great” after going off with a knee injury, and he was disappointed at the manner of the goal after Jota burst forward to set up Forrest shortly after Zander Clark’s kick-out.

“Zander’s kick is probably not good but I still think we could still deal with it from there, we could be stronger in that position,” Davidson said.

“So I am a little bit disappointed because I don’t think Celtic really cut us open until the last three or four minutes when we were chasing the game.”

