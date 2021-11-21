Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United boss in pictures

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 10:48 am Updated: November 21, 2021, 10:54 am
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked (PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his position as Manchester United boss.

The Norwegian has paid the price for a poor run of results, which culminated in a humbling 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the former striker’s time at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially took over as interim boss (Nick Potts/PA)
He started with eight consecutive wins (Nick Potts/PA)
United produced an inspired comeback to knock Paris St Germain out of the Champions League in March 2019 (John Walton/PA)
Solskjaer was later appointed on a permanent basis (Martin Rickett/PA)
Solskjaer signed Bruno Fernandes in January 2020 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Solskjaer unearthed Mason Greenwood (Gareth Copley/PA)
Solskjaer had plenty of battles with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)
United were inconsistent throughout Solskjaer’s tenure (Peter Powell/PA)
Solskjaer always had time for Fred the Red (Martin Rickett/PA)
Solskjaer’s side were hammered 6-1 by Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in October 2020 (Oli Scarff/PA)
Solskjaer learnt from Sir Alex Ferguson (Peter Byrne/PA)
United hammered Southampton 9-0 last season (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Solskjaer’s side lost the 2021 Europa League final to Villarreal (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Solskjaer brought in some big-money signings in the summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
A loss at Leicester continued United’s poor form (Mike Egerton/PA)
Solskjaer became under increasing pressure after a heavy home defeat by Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Solskjaer saw his side beaten by Manchester City and Pep Guardiola at Old Trafford in early November (Martin Rickett/PA)
Solskjaer applauds the fans after the final whistle on a 4-1 thrashing at Watford, his last game in charge (John Walton/PA)

