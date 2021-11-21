Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Alexander not resting on his laurels despite impressive win

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 11:52 am
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander looks to next game (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander looks to next game (Steve Welsh/PA)

Boss Graham Alexander insists the hard work continues at Motherwell following the 2-0 cinch Premiership win over Hearts at Fir Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen had arrested a five-game winless run which included a 6-1 home defeat to Rangers before the international break, with a 2-0 win at Aberdeen.

And it was a seamless return to action at home where attacker Connor Shields scored his first goal since signing from Queen of the South in the summer with a close-range finish after 23 minutes for the interval lead.

Undoubtedly the turning point came  in the 65th minute when the lacklustre Tynecastle side went down to 10 men and immediately lost a second.

From the free-kick which saw Taylor Moore sent off by referee Willie Collum for picking up a second yellow card, defender Rickie Lamie headed in a second to keep the Steelmen in fifth place ahead of the trip to Dundee next Saturday.

Alexander said: “We need to focus on the next one. Every week we are tested to the hilt by every opponent.

“It is a real tough division, we have seen that already, we have played everybody.

“But we also know we can give people a real tough game and we have shown that in the last two games.

“We have to pick the bones out of Saturday, we have to analyse it, we have to understand what we did really well. There is still room for improvement, I feel.

“But we will continue to work on the training pitch and I know my players, because I have seen a them for a good few months, will always commit to their work and do their best and they are getting their rewards.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was unimpressed by the whole afternoon.

He said: “It was a big game for Motherwell, you could see by the way they were celebrating at the end.

“We have to handle it. We know it is going to be direct, second balls, free-kicks, you give them the lead they are going to kill the game so you live and learn.”

