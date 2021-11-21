Rotherham investigating alleged incident of racist abuse during Cambridge game By Press Association November 21, 2021, 4:25 pm Rotherham are investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse (Zac Goodwin/PA) Rotherham are investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse during their 3-1 win over Cambridge on Saturday. A visiting supporter has complained of being abused and the club will investigate it alongside South Yorkshire Police. A club statement read: “Rotherham United are disappointed to learn of an alleged incident of racial abuse aimed at a Cambridge United supporter during Saturday’s game at AESSEAL New York Stadium. “The club will now investigate the incident and work closely with South Yorkshire Police to bring anyone guilty of such a claim to justice. “The club will be making no further comment at this time.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Man charged in connection with assault on Dons star Funso Ojo during Dundee Utd match Police investigate after Dons player Funso Ojo pushed by Dundee Utd fan Does north-east cricket have anything to learn from Yorkshire racism scandal? Azeem Rafiq’s courage should provoke real change in cricket – Lord Kamlesh Patel