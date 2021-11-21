Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Arsenal stay unbeaten in Women’s Super League after seeing off Manchester United

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 6:23 pm
Arsenal maintained their unbeaten status in the Women’s Super League this season following a 2-0 victory at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal maintained their unbeaten status in the Women’s Super League this season following a 2-0 victory at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Women’s Super League this season following a 2-0 victory at Manchester United.

Vivianne Miedema put the Gunners ahead early in the second half with her 13th goal of the season, before Katie McCabe doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

Sam Kerr struck a hat-trick as Chelsea hammered managerless Birmingham 5-0.

The Australian scored three times in 26 minutes to ensure City remained winless as well as without a boss after Scott Booth was sacked on Friday.

Fran Kirby opened and closed the scoring for the Blues, taking her tally to 100 for the club.

Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries scored as Reading beat Brighton 2-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading took the lead in the fourth minute through Dowie and Harries’ 86th-minute goal secured all three points for the home side.

Leicester were denied their first WSL point, when Simone Magill scored the only goal for Everton in the 81st minute to seal a 1-0 victory.

West Ham claimed their first ever WSL win over Tottenham.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored the only goal of the game after capitalising on a lucky deflection from team-mate Claudia Walker, before hitting the ball into the corner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal