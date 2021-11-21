Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibs hit form – What we learned from this weekend’s Scottish action

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 8:06 pm
Hibernian’s Martin Boyle was the star man at Hampden (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian’s Martin Boyle was the star man at Hampden (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic and Hibernian booked their places in the Premier Sports Cup final this weekend, while the cinch Premiership provided plenty of thrills and spills.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from the weekend’s action.

Magic Man Martin

There was no doubt over the star of Hibernian’s stunning 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers at Hampden Park. Martin Boyle bagged himself a hat-trick after just 38 minutes with two efforts and a penalty. Scott Arfield pulled a goal back, but the Australia international was always a threat for Hibs, who thoroughly deserved their victory which set up a final meeting with Celtic at the national stadium next month.

Normal service at Hampden on Saturday – but only just

Double cup holders St Johnstone could not make it a fifth Hampden victory in a row as Celtic ensured a final return thanks to James Forrest’s goal. Forrest missed the vast majority of last season through injury as Celtic endured a rare barren campaign. The regular Hampden scorer got the breakthrough following some stubborn Saints defending to set up the chance for his 20th major honour.

New Firm derby not lost its edge

Aberdeen’s first visit to Tannadice in front of fans since March 2016 resulted in three red cards and a police investigation. Dundee United’s Calum Butcher was sent off for appearing to grab Christian Ramirez below the midriff and Funso Ojo followed him when Bobby Madden produced a second yellow card for the Dons midfielder’s reaction to being pushed by a United fan, an incident which is being investigated by the home club and Police Scotland. Visiting manager Stephen Glass also saw red for questioning Madden’s lack of action following an incident between former Dons midfielder Peter Pawlett and Jack MacKenzie.

