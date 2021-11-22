Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2003: Jonny Wilkinson’s drop goal gives England World Cup glory

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 6:05 am
Jonny Wilkinson’s drop goal sealed a dramatic World Cup win (David Davies/PA)
Jonny Wilkinson’s drop goal sealed a dramatic World Cup win (David Davies/PA)

Jonny Wilkinson’s extra-time drop goal gave England a dramatic 20-17 win over Australia in the World Cup final at Stadium Australia on this day in 2003.

The Wallabies led from the sixth minute when Lote Tuqiri outjumped Jason Robinson to score the game’s first try following a sensational cross-field kick from fly-half Stephen Larkham.

Wilkinson kicked two penalties, in the 11th and 20th minutes, to put England into a 6–5 lead and added a third in the 28th minute to make it 9–5.

Robinson then finished off a flowing attacking move to slide over at the corner for his side’s only try two minutes before the break and, although Wilkinson missed the conversion, England led 14-5 at half-time.

England celebrate their 2003 World Cup triumph
England and Jonny Wilkinson celebrate with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the 2003 Rugby World Cup (PA Images)

Elton Flatley pulled back three points with a penalty seven minutes into the second half after the England scrum was penalised by referee Andre Watson and Wilkinson failed with two drop-goal attempts.

The misses began to look costly when Flatley kicked two further penalties, in the 61st and 80th minutes to level the scores and take the final into extra time.

Wilkinson and Flatley traded penalties as the score remained locked at 17–17 but England regained possession from a Mat Rogers kick and won the line-out to advance deep into Australian territory after a Matt Dawson line break.

There were just 26 seconds left on the clock when Wilkinson kicked a right-footed drop goal to clinch a 20-17 victory and deliver England their first World Cup triumph.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal