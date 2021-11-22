Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Sinfield sets off on 101-mile, 24-hour charity run from Leicester to Leeds

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 10:39 am
Kevin Sinfield starting the Extra Mile Challenge from the Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium in Leicester to Leeds. Picture date: Monday November 22, 2021.
Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield set off on his latest remarkable fundraising challenge with good-luck messages from the world of sport and with his stricken friend Rob Burrow as his inspiration.

The rugby league international, who is now defence coach at rugby union club Leicester, is running the 101 miles from the Tigers’ Welford Road ground to Headingley in 24 hours.

The journey, which is being be split into seven kilometre segments, was originally planned to cover 100 miles but the actual distance is 101 with Sinfield once again proving he will always go the extra mile for Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

Money raised from the run will be divided between the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a new care centre in Leeds that will bear the name of the former Great Britain number seven.

Sinfield was given a send-off by the Coldstream Guards and received good-luck messages from Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Mo Farah as well as Burrow, who aims to be at the finishing line on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Sinfield is in regular contact with his old team-mate and admits he will be in his thoughts throughout the run.

“That’s what teams do, we stick together,” he said. “We still look after each other, that’s the great thing about rugby.

“I’ve said it before, when someone is in a bit of bother, a bit of strife, the Batman sign goes up and the group will come, that’s probably the strength of that group of players.

“That’s rugby, isn’t it? Perhaps not all teams have it but ours did.”

Kevin Sinfield – The Extra Mile Challenge – Leicester to Leeds
Kevin Sinfield (right) during the first stop in the Extra Mile Challenge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In December 2020, Sinfield led a team that raised over £2.7million by running seven marathons in seven days and has already smashed through his initial target of £100,000 for his latest challenge.

As Sinfield set off on his second leg, his giveasyoulive page reached just short of £200,000 and he insists that, despite a lack of sleep, he will complete the challenge.

“I’m prepared to keep going,” he said. “I don’t know how long my knees will hold up, but he’s a mate and he’d do it for me.”

