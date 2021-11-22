Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Harry McKirdy returns for Swindon’s clash with Hartlepool

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 10:50 am
Harry McKirdy returns for Swindon (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Harry McKirdy returns for Swindon (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Harry McKirdy is expected to come straight back into Swindon’s starting line-up for the clash with Hartlepool.

Forward McKirdy served a one-match suspension on Saturday after accumulating five yellow cards.

Brentford loanee Alex Gilbert came in for McKirdy as the Robins claimed an impressive 2-1 victory at Newport and is the most likely to make way.

Mathieu Baudry remains a long-term absentee with a hip problem.

Hartlepool will be without Jamie Sterry following his dismissal in Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to leaders Forest Green.

Full-back Sterry was shown a straight red card for his part in an off-the-ball altercation and must now serve a three-game ban.

Striker Olufela Olomola made his return from injury as a second-half substitute against Rovers but is unlikely to be involved from the start against the Robins.

Jordan Cook is closing in on a return to training after a groin injury, while the trip is likely to come too soon for midfielder Gavan Holohan (knock).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal