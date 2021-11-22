Gareth Southgate’s five-year record as England manager in focus

Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract to remain as England manager until December 2024 after a successful five years in the role to date.

The 51-year-old may have been an emergency appointment initially, following Sam Allardyce’s hasty exit, but he has gone on to be one of England’s most successful managers.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record to this point.

Results

Gareth Southgate’s England have a 65 per cent win rate (PA graphic)

Excluding Allardyce’s one-match reign, a win over Slovakia, only one manager has a higher win rate with England than Southgate’s 64.7 per cent – Fabio Capello won exactly two thirds of his games in charge, 28 out of 42.

Southgate’s side have won 44 out of 68, with the latter figure meaning he also ranks fourth in games as England manager behind only the knighted trio of Sir Walter Winterbottom, Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson, and should overtake Robson if he sees out his new deal.

His record also shows 14 draws – including penalty shoot-out wins over Colombia at the 2018 World Cup and Switzerland in the Nations League but defeat to Italy in the most important shoot-out, in the Euro 2020 final – and just 10 defeats.

England have scored 142 goals under Southgate’s watch, conceding 42 for a very neat three-figure goal difference.

Tournament performance

Gareth Southgate and England captain Harry Kane, left, collect their Euro 2020 runners-up medals (Mike Egerton/PA)

That shoot-out loss to Italy saw Southgate come closer than any manager since Ramsey to England’s second major trophy, and his side’s consistent performance in major tournaments offers encouragement for next year’s World Cup and beyond.

That work began at the 2018 World Cup, with England reaching the semi-finals before losing to Croatia in extra time and then Belgium in the third-place play-off while captain Harry Kane won the tournament’s Golden Boot.

That was the Three Lions’ first World Cup semi-final since 1990 under Robson, and first in any major tournament since Euro 96.

UEFA’s inaugural Nations League was another building block, with a third-placed finish after the win over Switzerland on penalties, but this summer’s delayed European Championship marked the next major step as England reached only their second ever major final.

Southgate and co were unable to emulate Ramsey’s 1966 victory over West Germany but their constant progress offers encouragement, starting at Qatar 2022 where they will be present as unbeaten qualifiers and the top scorers in the European section with 39 goals compared to just three conceded as they won eight games and drew two.