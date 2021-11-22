Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reading to check on Danny Drinkwater ahead of Blades clash

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 12:10 pm
Danny Drinkwater will be monitored (Tim Markland/PA)

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic will check on the fitness of Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater before finalising his line-up for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield United.

Midfielder Drinkwater returned in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest after missing the previous two games with a soft tissue problem but was brought off late on and, with a busy run of games coming up, Paunovic will be wary about pushing him.

The Royals boss must also decide whether to start with veteran striker Andy Carroll, who has joined on a free transfer until mid-January and made a big impression during a half-hour cameo in Saturday’s game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Paunovic expects to be able to recall Croatian forward Alen Halilovic after an eight-match absence and Serbian midfielder Dejan Tetek, who was forced to pull out of Saturday’s game through illness.

Wes Foderingham will start in goal for the Blades and has the chance to stake a claim to be their number one following an assured performance in the goalless draw with Coventry at the weekend.

The 30-year-old former Rangers keeper was brought in for Sweden international Robin Olsen, who returned from the international break with a rib injury and is not expected back in time to face Reading.

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie could return after missing Saturday’s game as a precaution after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Meanwhile, defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is back in training for United, who are without a win in their last four matches.

