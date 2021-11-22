Reading to check on Danny Drinkwater ahead of Blades clash

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic will check on the fitness of Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater before finalising his line-up for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield United.

Midfielder Drinkwater returned in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest after missing the previous two games with a soft tissue problem but was brought off late on and, with a busy run of games coming up, Paunovic will be wary about pushing him.

The Royals boss must also decide whether to start with veteran striker Andy Carroll, who has joined on a free transfer until mid-January and made a big impression during a half-hour cameo in Saturday’s game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Paunovic expects to be able to recall Croatian forward Alen Halilovic after an eight-match absence and Serbian midfielder Dejan Tetek, who was forced to pull out of Saturday’s game through illness.

Wes Foderingham will start in goal for the Blades and has the chance to stake a claim to be their number one following an assured performance in the goalless draw with Coventry at the weekend.

The 30-year-old former Rangers keeper was brought in for Sweden international Robin Olsen, who returned from the international break with a rib injury and is not expected back in time to face Reading.

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie could return after missing Saturday’s game as a precaution after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Meanwhile, defender Rhys Norrington-Davies is back in training for United, who are without a win in their last four matches.