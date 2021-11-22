Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sky Blues to assess Jake Clarke-Salter ahead of derby clash with Birmingham

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 12:58 pm
Jake Clarke-Salter (Martin Rickett/PA)
Coventry will check on Jake Clarke-Salter before their derby clash with Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship.

The on-loan Chelsea defender missed the weekend’s draw with Sheffield United due to an Achilles injury.

The Sky Blues will have fellow Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen back from suspension after he sat out Saturday’s game.

Tuesday’s game may come too soon for forward Martyn Waghorn, who is closing in on a return from the shoulder injury that has sidelined him for a month, while midfielder Josh Eccles made his comeback for the Under-23s after three months out following hip surgery.

Birmingham’s selection woes have worsened as midfielder Gary Gardner starts a four-match ban following his dismissal against Hull on Saturday.

Jordan Graham, Kristian Pedersen, Tahith Chong, George Friend and Maxime Colin are all sidelined through injury.

Blues winger Ivan Sanchez remains unavailable as he has gone to visit a specialist to assess the pelvic issue that has troubled him since September.

Boss Lee Bowyer could look to change formation after his decision to field attacking midfielder Riley McGree at wing-back and push Gardner further forward did not go to plan in the defeat at Hull.

