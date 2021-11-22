Jay Spearing set for Tranmere return

Tranmere will have Jay Spearing back from suspension when they host Bradford.

Spearing missed the 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers on Saturday after reaching five yellow cards for the season.

Micky Mellon employed a new formation for the draw in Bristol, starting with two up front having previously favoured one out-and-out striker.

The manager may stick with that plan on Tuesday after reflecting that it had worked “really well” against Rovers.

Bradford will have Lee Angol back from a ban for the trip to Merseyside.

Angol served a one-match suspension for his double booking in the FA Cup first-round replay defeat to Exeter – despite the FA ordering that match to be replayed after the Grecians used too many substitutes.

Abo Eisa will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench for his first league minutes of the season against Northampton on Saturday.

Levi Sutton was an unused substitute against the Cobblers as he was carrying a minor injury, but the midfielder will hope to play a part on Tuesday.