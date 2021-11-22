Ipswich set to be without Wes Burns again for Rotherham match

Wes Burns is expected to miss Ipswich’s home clash against Rotherham.

Winger Burns was not in the squad for Town’s 2-0 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday and is nursing a knock that could rule him out for a couple of games.

Sone Aluko came in to replace Burns and could keep his place.

Rekeem Harper will hope to be involved after dropping out of the matchday 18 at the weekend.

Striker Michael Smith should be back in Rotherham’s starting line-up.

The Millers’ leading scorer sat out Saturday’s win against Cambridge through suspension having been booked five times this season.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay made his return to action as a second-half substitute in that game after recovering from a hamstring issue and will be monitored.

Joe Mattock is close to a comeback following an Achilles injury, with fellow defender Angus MacDonald (unspecified) the only absentee for boss Paul Warne.