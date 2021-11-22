Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

AFC Wimbledon to check on Cheye Alexander and Henry Lawrence before Crewe clash

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 4:24 pm
AFC Wimbledon defender Henry Lawrence missed out at the weekend due to illness (Mike Egerton/PA)
AFC Wimbledon defender Henry Lawrence missed out at the weekend due to illness (Mike Egerton/PA)

AFC Wimbledon will check on Cheye Alexander and Henry Lawrence ahead of their home game against Crewe.

Alexander and Lawrence were both absent on Saturday as the Dons slipped to a late defeat at Portsmouth.

Alexander was nursing the injury that forced him off during the loss at Sutton while Lawrence, back from England under-20 duty, was ill.

George Marsh is fit again after recovering from a broken bone in his foot, with the midfielder making his return as a late substitute at Fratton Park.

Bottom-of-the-table Crewe will be without suspended defender Luke Offord.

The 22-year-old received his fifth yellow card of the season in the home win against Gillingham on Saturday and he must serve a one-match ban.

Scott Robertson will serve the second game of his retrospective three-match suspension for violent conduct.

Travis Johnson, Kayne Ramsay, J’Neil Bennett, Donervon Daniels and Callum Ainley are all on the comeback trail following injury absences.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal