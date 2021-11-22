Richard Keogh still missing for Blackpool

Blackpool are likely to remain without defender Richard Keogh for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash at home to West Brom.

The veteran centre-back is still recovering from a calf problem.

Boss Neil Critchley saw his side draw 1-1 at Swansea last time out and is set to once again be without a host of players.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Shayne Lavery (hamstring) and CJ Hamilton (foot) are nearing returns but not yet fit enough to feature, while Oliver Casey, Luke Garbutt and Kevin Stewart are longer-term absentees.

West Brom will be without captain Jake Livermore after losing their appeal against his sending-off in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield.

Livermore was shown a straight red card for raising his foot in a challenge, but Baggies boss Valerien Ismael was adamant after the match that the punishment should have been yellow.

However, the club have confirmed they have been unsuccessful in their bid to get the dismissal overturned, meaning Livermore must now serve a three-game ban.

Callum Robinson is an attacking option for Ismael after he was an unused substitute against the Terriers following his return from international duty with the Republic of Ireland.