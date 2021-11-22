Kieran O’Hara set to start in goal again as Scunthorpe host Leyton Orient

On-loan Scunthorpe goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara is set to keep his place for the visit of Leyton Orient after impressing manager Keith Hill on his debut against Mansfield, despite conceding three goals.

The Republic of Ireland international was signed on an emergency seven-day loan from Burton on Friday after Scunthorpe lost Rory Watson to a hamstring injury and the 25-year-old was thrown straight into action at the weekend.

O’Hara was the only new face in Hill’s starting line-up for the 3-1 loss with Harry Davis, Tyrone O’Neill and Harry Bunn still unavailable.

Alfie Beestin was able to return from injury as a second-half substitute and he could be an option if Hill, who has no fresh fitness concerns, wishes to shake up his side as Scunthorpe look to climb off the bottom of League Two.

Orient boss Kenny Jackett will be hoping for more good news on the injury front after seeing striker Paul Smyth return to action as a late substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Sutton.

Northern Ireland international Smyth had been struggling with a toe problem but came on for the last four minutes against Sutton and is likely to be given more game time at Glanford Park.

With Smyth available again, Jackett will be keeping his fingers crossed that his two other main fitness concerns, Callum Reilly and Tyrese Omotoye will also be back in action soon.

Midfielder Reilly has been battling a groin problem and has not featured since the 5-0 win over Hartlepool last month, while on-loan Norwich forward Omotoye has had an ankle injury.