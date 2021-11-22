Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton sweat on fitness of defensive duo Joe Kizzi and Coby Rowe

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 4:50 pm
Joe Kizzi (right) suffered a knock against Leyton Orient at the weekend (Adam Davy/PA)
Sutton boss Matt Gray will assess the fitness of defenders Joe Kizzi and Coby Rowe ahead of Tuesday’s clash with in-form Mansfield.

Kizzi limped out of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Leyton Orient after suffering a knock to the knee ,while Rowe missed the game due to a foot injury sustained at Tranmere the previous weekend.

It remains to be seen if either will be fit to face the Stags, but forward Tobi Sho-Silva is definitely out due to a hip flexor problem that will keep him out for up to a month.

Enzio Boldewijn is still not fit, while Harry Beautyman remains a long-term injury absentee after undergoing shoulder surgery last month, with his estimated time out being eight to 12 weeks.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough will assess George Lapslie and Rhys Oates as they look to overcome injury issues.

Both players missed Saturday’s 3-1 win over Scunthorpe after failing fitness tests on the injuries they picked up against Stevenage the previous week, Lapslie suffering shoulder damage and Oates a groin problem.

George Maris, the other main injury doubt for this weekend due to a knee issue, was able to play the full 90 minutes against the Iron and should be involved again as Mansfield look to extend their winning streak to six matches.

Kellan Gordon was also able to make the bench on Saturday after recovering from a knee problem, but Danny Johnson (foot), Richard Nartey (knee) and James Perch (fractured skull) remained out.

