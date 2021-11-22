Sutton sweat on fitness of defensive duo Joe Kizzi and Coby Rowe

Sutton boss Matt Gray will assess the fitness of defenders Joe Kizzi and Coby Rowe ahead of Tuesday’s clash with in-form Mansfield.

Kizzi limped out of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Leyton Orient after suffering a knock to the knee ,while Rowe missed the game due to a foot injury sustained at Tranmere the previous weekend.

It remains to be seen if either will be fit to face the Stags, but forward Tobi Sho-Silva is definitely out due to a hip flexor problem that will keep him out for up to a month.

Enzio Boldewijn is still not fit, while Harry Beautyman remains a long-term injury absentee after undergoing shoulder surgery last month, with his estimated time out being eight to 12 weeks.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough will assess George Lapslie and Rhys Oates as they look to overcome injury issues.

Both players missed Saturday’s 3-1 win over Scunthorpe after failing fitness tests on the injuries they picked up against Stevenage the previous week, Lapslie suffering shoulder damage and Oates a groin problem.

George Maris, the other main injury doubt for this weekend due to a knee issue, was able to play the full 90 minutes against the Iron and should be involved again as Mansfield look to extend their winning streak to six matches.

Kellan Gordon was also able to make the bench on Saturday after recovering from a knee problem, but Danny Johnson (foot), Richard Nartey (knee) and James Perch (fractured skull) remained out.