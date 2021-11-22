Salford still have injury concerns ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Salford’s injury crisis eased slightly for the weekend win at Harrogate but they still have a host of concerns for Tuesday’s clash with Bristol Rovers.

Ash Hunter returned as a substitute for Tyreik Wright, himself just back from international duty along with Ibou Touray.

Tom Elliott and Matty Willock have both been stepping up their training but it remains to be seen whether Tuesday’s game comes too soon.

Tom King, Corrie Ndaba, Luke Burgess, D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson have also been sidelined in recent weeks.

Rovers centre-back Alfie Kilgour was forced off against Tranmere at the weekend on his return from a knee injury, adding to manager Joey Barton’s worries.

Striker Brett Pitman has yet to return to training as the club take a cautious approach with the veteran’s groin injury.

The game is likely to also come too soon for full-backs Trevor Clarke and Junior Brown, struggling with respective calf and thigh problems.

Harvey Saunders and Alex Rodman are some weeks away from a return while Anssi Jaakkola, Mark Hughes and Leon Clarke are longer-term absentees.