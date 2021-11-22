Middlesbrough will be hoping Andraz Sporar is fit for Preston clash

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is hoping on-loan striker Andraz Sporar will be fit to face Preston in their midweek Championship clash at the Riverside.

The 27-year-old Slovenia international rolled his ankle in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Millwall and was taken off as a precaution.

Marc Bola returned to the starting line-up at the weekend after seven weeks on the sidelines, played the full 90 minutes and is expected to retain his place, while fellow defender Neil Taylor was an unused substitute in that match and is pushing to make his debut.

Long-term absentees Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi remain out, while Marcus Browne (knee) is slowly working his way back from injury.

Preston sit two points and two places below Boro in the table and look to bounce back after two consecutive defeats, with Saturday’s 2-1 reverse at home to Cardiff placing them 16th.

Defender Matthew Olosunde (hamstring) has recently returned to training and could come into contention.

Fellow long-term absentee Ched Evans (foot) also stepped up his recovery last week and may be considered by Frankie McAvoy.

But on-loan winger Josh Murphy (ankle) could miss out again, while Patrick Bauer, Alan Browne and Sean Maguire returned to the starting line-up last time out and could feature again.