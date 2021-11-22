Ryan Yates suspended as Nottingham Forest take on Luton

Nottingham Forest will be without the suspended Ryan Yates for Tuesday’s visit of Luton.

Yates picked up his fifth booking of the season in Saturday’s draw against Reading and will serve a one-game ban.

Max Lowe had to come off after 31 minutes at the weekend and is expected to miss this clash.

Gaetan Bong replaced Lowe in that game and could come into the starting line-up.

Luton boss Nathan Jones could opt to make changes in a bid to end a two-match losing run.

Admiral Muskwe could be given more minutes after the forward made an impact following his introduction in the 68th minute of Friday’s defeat at QPR.

Veteran striker Cameron Jerome also came off the bench in that match and is vying for more game time.

Amari’i Bell is an option too, should Jones choose to shuffle his pack.