Kyle Dempsey ruled out for up to 10 weeks as Gillingham host Cheltenham

Gillingham will be without Kyle Dempsey when they host Cheltenham, with the midfielder set to undergo surgery this week.

Scans have revealed that Dempsey suffered a cartilage tear in the draw at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month and he requires a minor operation. Gills boss Steve Evans has put his absence at anywhere between three and 10 weeks.

Vadaine Oliver, Danny Lloyd and Ben Reeves were also absent on Saturday as Gills lost 2-0 at Crewe and the trio are likely to remain on the sidelines.

Evans has seen his side win just once in the last 12 games in all competitions.

Cheltenham midfielder Ellis Chapman faces a late fitness test on a groin problem.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury against the Gills in an FA Cup tie last week.

Charlie Raglan and Callum Wright are both making progress in their recoveries from injury but Taylor Perry has suffered a setback and he will be out for a while longer.

Town boss Michael Duff has a handful of other players nursing bumps and bruises but he would not be drawn on names and said he would not know his team until Tuesday morning.