Forest Green at full strength for Barrow clash By Press Association November 22, 2021, 5:50 pm Forest Green boss Rob Edwards will have a fully fit squad to select from (Nigel French/PA) Forest Green will have a fully fit squad to choose from heading into the visit of Barrow. Sadou Diallo will be looking to keep his place in the side after making his first league start of the season in their 3-1 win over Hartlepool. Dan Sweeney returned to the bench at the weekend after spending a period on the sidelines through injury and is in contention to feature on Tuesday. Joint club top-scorers Jamille Matt and Mathew Stevens are likely to start once again. Josh Gordon is available to return for Barrow. He missed their 1-0 defeat to Crawley through suspension. Boss Mark Cooper could make changes up top after seeing his side fail to score in their last two games. Barrow sit in 19th and are without a win in their last seven league games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Gareth Ainsworth hails Wycombe’s League One win over Bolton as a ‘good scalp’ Rob Edwards lauds “excellent” Forest Green display in win at Hartlepool James Tilley fires Crawley to long overdue victory at Barrow Leaders Forest Green ease to victory at Hartlepool