On-loan Celtic winger Jota in no rush to have long-term future resolved

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 6:02 pm
Celtic winger Jota (right) has impressed since joining on loan from Benfica (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jota insists he is in no rush to have his long-term future resolved after the on-loan Celtic winger landed the cinch Premiership October player of the month award.

The 22-year-old has made a big impact since arriving from Benfica on a loan deal for the season. Celtic have an option-to-buy clause and are thought to be keen on making the move permanent.

When asked about his future, Jota said: “A lot of people ask that but my focus is not on that right now. My focus is on the team, on our games, on our victories, on the process.

“I just want to stick with it and be a better person and player every day. That is my aim.

“I never think in the future, I think in the present. I am a present person. That is what I am thinking.

“I wake up every day thinking ‘today I am going to do this, this and this. I want to be better at this, this and this’. What can I do?

“That is what I am looking for. I am not thinking ‘what is going to happen next week or next month or next year’.

“Just let me enjoy football and be happy.”

Despite his impressive form, Jota insists he still has plenty of scope for improvement.

He said: “Not a chance am I playing at my best. Even if I’m playing my best football, I will never say that because a person always has to put their expectations higher – I still have a lot to learn.

“This is the first time I’ve played regularly, which has been really good, but I don’t want to stop here and I want to do more and more and be a better player.”

Jota believes being schooled at Portuguese powerhouse Benfica has helped him handle the demands of playing for Celtic.

He said: “Celtic is a massive club with difficult objectives, but we must always think high.

“It’s been a good journey and the lads have been really good with me and the expectations are really good, so I just want to keep improving and learning with the coach.

“In Benfica, we were used to winning every game – if we didn’t win one game, we were in trouble.

“It’s the same responsibility here, as you have to win every game and that’s what we are trying to do. The philosophy, idea and process are all there, so we just want to enjoy our game and do our best.”

