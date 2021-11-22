Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Robinson could name unchanged Morecambe team to face Charlton

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 6:16 pm
Former Oxford striker Jonathan Obika remains out for Morecambe (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson could be tempted to name an unchanged team against Charlton.

Robinson saw his side snatch a late win at neighbours Fleetwood on Saturday, giving the Shrimps a first League One success in seven matches.

Jonathan Obika continues with his return to fitness as the summer signing still awaits his debut for the club.

Morecambe have not won at home in the league since September 28.

Charlton could have Jonathan Leko back in the squad. The on-loan Birmingham attacker has been out with a hip injury but he has resumed training.

The Addicks look set to be missing club captain Jason Pearce after he was forced off early in the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Plymouth with a knee injury.

Charlton are already without centre-backs Sam Lavelle (groin) and Ryan Inniss (thigh).

Johnnie Jackson will again be in charge on Tuesday night, continuing as caretaker boss while the club look for a permanent manager following Nigel Adkins’ exit last month.

