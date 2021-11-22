Lincoln have doubts over five players for Portsmouth clash

Lincoln have doubts over five players for their League One clash with Portsmouth as their injury woes show little sign of easing.

Lasse Sorensen played the full game against Doncaster on Saturday despite suffering a medial knee ligament injury in the first half – manager Michael Appleton admitted “adrenaline got him through” but will check on him ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

Lewis Fiorini suffered an injury in the same game and Dan Nlundulu, Anthony Scully and Adam Jackson will also be assessed.

Liam Bridcutt has been ruled out along with long-term absentees Joe Walsh and Tom Hopper.

Portsmouth hope to welcome back striker John Marquis from a tendon injury but at the other end of the field, their options are limited.

Paul Downing is back on the sidelines with a calf injury, having only returned as a late substitute in the recent win over Wycombe for his only action in over a month.

Clark Robertson (hip) is absent and Lee Brown is suspended, while Connor Ogilvie is operating out of position at centre-back and carrying an injury of his own.

Marquis has missed the last two games but is back in training.