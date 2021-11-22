Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lincoln have doubts over five players for Portsmouth clash

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 6:20 pm
Lasse Sorensen ‘got through on adrenaline’ against Doncaster but is a doubt (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lasse Sorensen ‘got through on adrenaline’ against Doncaster but is a doubt (Richard Sellers/PA)

Lincoln have doubts over five players for their League One clash with Portsmouth as their injury woes show little sign of easing.

Lasse Sorensen played the full game against Doncaster on Saturday despite suffering a medial knee ligament injury in the first half – manager Michael Appleton admitted “adrenaline got him through” but will check on him ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

Lewis Fiorini suffered an injury in the same game and Dan Nlundulu, Anthony Scully and Adam Jackson will also be assessed.

Liam Bridcutt has been ruled out along with long-term absentees Joe Walsh and Tom Hopper.

Portsmouth hope to welcome back striker John Marquis from a tendon injury but at the other end of the field, their options are limited.

Paul Downing is back on the sidelines with a calf injury, having only returned as a late substitute in the recent win over Wycombe for his only action in over a month.

Clark Robertson (hip) is absent and Lee Brown is suspended, while Connor Ogilvie is operating out of position at centre-back and carrying an injury of his own.

Marquis has missed the last two games but is back in training.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal