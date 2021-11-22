Oxford boss Karl Robinson faces goalkeeper crisis ahead of Fleetwood clash

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is facing a race against time to land a goalkeeper ahead of Tuesday night’s League One clash with Fleetwood.

Robinson is without 13 players for the game, in large part due to the Covid-19 outbreak which forced the postponement of Saturday’s trip to Wigan.

He is particularly short in the goalkeeping department, with Jack Stephens recovering from glandular fever, Simon Eastwood one of seven players – Anthony Forde, Elliott Moore, John Mousinho, Mark Sykes, Matty Taylor and Jordan Thorniley are the others – to have tested positive for coronavirus and Kie Plumley isolating as a close contact, and the club has been given permission to pursue an emergency loan deal.

No more positives were identified during a fresh round of testing, but, with Alex Gorrin and Sam Winnall injured, Robinson will go into the game with a skeleton squad.

Fleetwood head coach Simon Grayson will not have experienced midfielder Anthony Pilkington at his disposal as a result of suspension.

Pilkington was sent off for a second bookable offence during Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Morecambe and will sit out as a result.

Grayson, who is himself working with a depleted squad as he attempts to end a run of seven games without a win, will assess a series of bumps and bruises before naming his team.

He will pay particular attention to defender Harrison Holgate, who made his first appearance since August at the weekend following his return from injury.