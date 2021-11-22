Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new injury worries for Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe ahead of Wycombe clash

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 7:24 pm
Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe has no fresh selection problems ahead of the clash with Wycombe (Martin Rickett/PA)
Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has no fresh selection problems ahead of Tuesday night’s League One fixture against Wycombe.

Only Niall Ennis and James Bolton, who have not featured all season, are missing for the leaders.

Lowe has fielded the same starting XI for the last three games but could look to freshen things up after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Charlton.

That was just Argyle’s second league reverse this season and their first in nine games in all competitions.

Wycombe counterpart Gareth Ainsworth also has a relatively clean bill of health for the trip to Devon.

Midfielder Josh Scowen missed the 1-0 home win over Bolton at the weekend with a muscle injury and continues to work his way back to fitness.

Garath McCleary made his first appearance since for a month as a second-half substitute in that game and will hope to be in contention for a start.

Saturday’s victory ended a six-game winless run in all competitions, although they remain only two points adrift of Plymouth heading into the game at Home Park.

