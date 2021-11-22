Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian frustrated over their ticket allocation for Premier Sports Cup final

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 7:56 pm
Hibernian reached the final after beating Rangers on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian have expressed frustration over their ticket allocation for the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic.

The Easter Road club have been given just 17,500 briefs for next month’s showpiece match, which is just more than one third of Hampden’s 51,000 capacity.

Although Hibs took less than 10,000 supporters to Sunday’s semi-final against Rangers, the Edinburgh club feel that their attendance at previous finals should have been taken into consideration and that they ought to have been given a 50/50 split of tickets.

A statement on Hibs’ website read: “As a club, we had a number of long and intense discussions with the SPFL fighting for an even split of tickets with Celtic for the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park, knowing our history of selling out tickets for cup finals and for sporting integrity.

“However, they have come to the decision that we will have an allocation of approximately 17,500 tickets for the match. A decision that we are incredibly frustrated about. We made our thoughts very clear.”

Hibs are, however, satisfied that the SPFL accepted their request for an earlier kick-off time for the final on Sunday, December 19.

The statement added: “On a positive note, we are pleased that the kick-off time has been scheduled for 15:00. We asked for this to be moved forward from the planned time of 16:00 to help our supporters with travel to and from Hampden.

“On top of that, we are also happy that our thoughts were listened to regarding concession prices for our supporters in all areas.”

