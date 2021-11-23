Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: £10m for Man Utd to prise Mauricio Pochettino away from PSG

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 7:26 am Updated: November 23, 2021, 8:36 am
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Julien Poupert/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Julien Poupert/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United will have to pay Paris St Germain £10million to secure Mauricio Pochettino‘s signature, according to the Mirror. And Spanish outlet Marca says the French club’s players believe the former Southampton and Tottenham boss, 49, will soon leave Paris and be replaced by Zinedine Zidane.

Arsenal reportedly risk losing striker Alexandre Lacazette for nothing next year. The Sun says the Gunners will not discuss a new contract with the 30-year-old until the end of the season, despite the France international being in the final months of his current deal and able to speak with overseas clubs – with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Marseille among those understood to be interested – in January.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts
Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has been on a scoring frenzy (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A great run of form has Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic reportedly being closely watched by Spanish side Villarreal. The Cottagers’ Serbia striker has scored 21 goals in 18 games and is on track to break the Championship goal record. The 27-year-old’s efforts have attracted the interest of Europa League champions Villarreal, the Mirror says while referring to the reporting of Spanish outlets.

The Mail, meanwhile, reports World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti could soon be looking for a new home. Barcelona may decide to offload the 28-year-old France defender following the demise of negotiations about reducing his salary and amid interest from a host of European clubs, the paper says as it cites Sport.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah: TeamTalk says the Egypt striker, 29, is on the cusp of signing a new long-term deal with Liverpool.

Pedri: Bayern Munich are keen on securing the 18-year-old, reports Spanish outlet AS, despite the Spanish midfielder’s £840m release-clause at Barcelona.

