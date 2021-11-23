Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Sinfield completes 24-hour charity run from Leicester to Leeds

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 9:06 am Updated: November 23, 2021, 10:29 am
Kevin Sinfield, with Rob Burrow, at Headingley Stadum after completing the Extra Mile Challenge from Leicester to Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).
Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield made a triumphant if painful return to Headingley after completing his latest fund-raising challenge.

Around 1,000 supporters were at his old ground to witness the completion of his 101-run mile from Leicester, where he now works as defence coach with the Tigers, inside 24 hours.

Sinfield has raised over £500,000 for the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity to build a new care home in the name of his former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

Burrow was at Headingley for the emotional return of Sinfield, who was clearly in much discomfort after his gruelling run, the equivalent of almost four marathons completed without sleep.

“It’s been a real team effort from all the crew and I wouldn’t have got it done without them,” Sinfield told BBC Breakfast after finishing.

“The support along the route has been incredible right from the start. It was certainly a battle – we wanted a battle and we certainly got one. I’m broken – I don’t know when I’ll be able to run again.

“Rob knows how much we love and care about him.”

Kevin Sinfield with Rob Burrow (left) at Headingley
Kevin Sinfield with Rob Burrow (left) at Headingley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sinfield, who was accompanied for the last leg by Burrow’s wife Lindsey and oldest daughter Macy, says he was driven by the presence of his old team-mate.

“It was really tough at times, especially the end, but it’s down to my little mate here,” he said.

The England international was also accompanied during the run by former team-mates Jamie Peacock, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Gareth Ellis and Barrie McDermott, along with former Labour party communications chief Alastair Campbell and Leeds triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee.

Sinfield’s journey from Leicester to Leeds was split into seven kilometre segments.

In December 2020, Sinfield helped raise over £2.7million by running seven marathons in seven days.

