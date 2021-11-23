Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southampton to publish review of historic abuse at club on Friday

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 10:01 am
Southampton will publish the independent review of historic abuse at the club on Friday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Southampton will publish the independent review of the abuse perpetrated by their former coach Bob Higgins later this week.

The club commissioned children’s charity Barnardo’s to conduct the review in September 2019 and on Tuesday they announced it had been completed and would be published in full on Friday.

Abuse survivors will have advance sight of the review and the club said on Tuesday morning they would receive a copy of it within 24 hours.

Higgins was jailed for 24 years in 2019 for abusing trainees in his care, predominantly at Southampton and Peterborough, between 1971 and 1996.

Following his conviction, the club offered an unreserved apology to all the victims and survivors of Higgins’ abuse.

The Sheldon review of historic abuse within football, which was published earlier this year, criticised Southampton for failing to act on warnings about Higgins’ behaviour.

Sheldon also found they were slow to report an allegation of abuse to the police or to carry out further inquiries at the time to establish if other boys may have been victims.

