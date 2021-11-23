Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tony Mowbray bemoans ‘blow’ for Blackburn as loanee Ian Poveda fractures fibula

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 10:06 am
Ian Poveda, right, has suffered a serious injury on loan at Blackburn (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray admits it is a “blow” to lose Ian Poveda after revealing the on-loan midfielder sustained a fractured fibula at the weekend.

The 21-year-old, who is on a season-long deal from Leeds, suffered the injury at Bristol City on Saturday and was immediately taken to hospital after being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Scan results revealed both a fracture and ligament damage to his left ankle.

Rovers remain in discussions with Leeds regarding the appropriate rehabilitation process and will provide further updates once he has undergone an operation.

Mowbray told Blackburn’s website: “The news isn’t particularly good, he’s broken his fibula and has some ligament damage.

“It’s a fracture and it’s not good news for him or us.

“We’ve been in touch with Leeds United and it looks as if he’ll have an operation to insert a plate. We’ll see what Leeds want to do because he’s their player, but he will be out for a significant period of time.

“We were looking forward to seeing the best of Ian and I feel he was acclimatising well. It’s a blow for us but an even bigger blow for him.”

