Cardiff could be boosted by Kieffer Moore return for Hull visit

Cardiff manager Steve Morison could have striker Kieffer Moore back at his disposal for Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull.

Moore sat out Saturday’s 2-1 win at Preston after picking up a knock in Wales’ World Cup qualifier draw with Belgium.

However, if he is available once again, Morison would have the option to start both Moore and Republic of Ireland international James Collins, who scored the winner at Deepdale, up front for the first time.

Defender Tom Sang, who has not played since September because of a toe injury, returned to the bench at the weekend, while midfielder Sam Bowen continues to work his way back from a foot problem.

Hull will be without suspended defender Di’Shon Bernard for the trip to south Wales.

The on-loan Manchester United man picked up a fifth yellow card of the campaign in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Birmingham and will serve a one-match ban as a result.

Tigers boss Grant McCann has selection problems and will check on Australia international Callum Elder, who missed out at the weekend through illness.

He is particularly short at the back with Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones and Josh Emmanuel sidelined, leaving him with Sean McLoughlin and Jacob Greaves as his only fit defenders on Saturday, while midfielder Tom Huddlestone is working his way back from a hamstring problem.