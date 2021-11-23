Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Poveda ruled out of Blackburn’s midweek Championship clash with Peterborough

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 1:14 pm
Blackburn loanee Ian Poveda (left) is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Richard Sellers/PA)
Blackburn loanee Ian Poveda (left) is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Richard Sellers/PA)

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray will be without Ian Poveda for Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Peterborough as the midfielder faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan at Ewood Park from Premier League Leeds, fractured his fibula and damaged ligaments in his left ankle during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City and will require surgery and a substantial period of rehabilitation.

Poveda’s misfortune could provide an opportunity for Tyrhys Dolan, who has not made the starting line-up since the 7-0 home defeat by Fulham on November 3.

Mowbray will also have to do without striker Sam Gallagher for a little longer as he closes in on a return from a calf injury which has kept him out of the last three games.

Opposite number Darren Ferguson has no fresh selection problems as he prepares to head for Lancashire.

Defender Nathan Thompson returned from suspension for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Stoke, while midfielder Jorge Grant also started as Harrison Burrows and Jonson Clarke-Harris made way.

Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones are back in training after injury with the former having got 45 minutes under his belt for the under-23s last Friday.

Only striker Jack Marriott, who has not played since September, remains on the long-term casualty list.

