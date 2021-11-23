Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matty James eyeing a return for Bristol City’s Championship clash with Stoke

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 2:43 pm
Bristol City midfielder Matty James has been nursing a foot problem (Simon Galloway/PA)
Matty James could be back in contention for Bristol City when they host Stoke on Wednesday night.

The midfielder has missed the last two matches with a foot injury he sustained prior to the international break.

Andy King and George Tanner are both still recovering from hamstring issues and are not expected back until next month.

Han-Noah Massengo and Nahki Wells are among those vying for recalls should Robins boss Nigel Pearson make any changes.

Stoke will be without Sam Surridge when they make the trip to Ashton Gate.

The 23-year-old forward is suspended following his late red card in the home win against Peterborough last time out.

Josh Tymon had to come off with an injury on Saturday and he is being assessed.

Jordan Thompson (knee) is hoping to return soon but Nick Powell (cracked fibula), Sam Clucas (quad), Harry Souttar (knee) and Joe Bursik (quad) are all long-term absentees.

