Tosin Adarabioyo and Denis Odoi available as Fulham host Derby

Tosin Adarabioyo and Denis Odoi both return to contention for in-form Fulham as they prepare to host Derby.

Adarabioyo has completed a three-match suspension, while full-back Odoi also served a one-match ban on Saturday as the Cottagers won 4-1 against Barnsley – a seventh straight league success for the Championship leaders.

Despite, Adarabioyo’s availability, Fulham boss Marco Silva has hinted that Michael Hector could keep his place in central defence.

Meanwhile, Jay Stansfield will be out of action for a while after undergoing knee surgery.

Derby won for the first time in eight league matches on Sunday as they lowered the colours of second-placed Bournemouth – but it came at a cost.

Lee Buchanan and Sam Baldock both suffered injuries against the Cherries. The Rams are waiting on the results of scans, but manager Wayne Rooney has said Buchanan’s knee injury could keep the left-back out for six to eight weeks.

Baldock has aggravated a hamstring problem that has niggled the striker for some time.

Craig Forsyth will come in for Buchanan at Craven Cottage, while Nathan Byrne is available again after a one-match ban.