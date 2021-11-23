Millwall without the suspended Jake Cooper for their clash with Bournemouth

Millwall will be without the suspended Jake Cooper when they host Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old received his fifth yellow card of the season in the draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday and he will now serve a one-match ban.

Murray Wallace is set to slot in for Cooper on the left side of a back three.

George Evans was back in the squad against Boro after a month-long absence with a calf injury and the midfielder will hope to be involved off the bench this time, having been an unused substitute at the Riverside.

Robby Brady could be in the Bournemouth squad for the first time on Wednesday night.

The summer signing from Burnley has not played a competitive first-team game since March, three months before he left the Clarets, due to a series of injury issues.

Cherries boss Scott Parker has hinted that the versatile left-sided player might be set for a role off the bench soon.

Ben Pearson is fit again after a knock and is vying for a recall in midfield.