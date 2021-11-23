Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay keen for his players to finally face Hibernian

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 4:54 pm
Malky Mackay and his players are ‘itching’ to get going (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County will look to belatedly build on their Dens Park display when they get to host Hibernian at the third time of asking on Wednesday.

County were initially due to host Hibs three days after getting their first cinch Premiership win of the season in some style by beating Dundee 5-0 on the road.

A Covid-19 outbreak among the visitors put paid to their chances of going into the game still on a high and the quickly-rearranged fixture was also postponed as case numbers increased among the Hibs squad.

County lost 4-2 to Rangers before an extended break due to the international calendar and the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

And Malky Mackay and his players will be eager to get back in action as they look to follow up a win that was overdue given some of their attacking play in previous matches.

“It was disappointing not to be able to follow the Dundee game with the game three days later against Hibs, and it was rescheduled again for the midweek,” Mackay told County’s YouTube channel.

“So the boys were preparing, planning and getting themselves up for the game, and doing the same again on the Wednesday night.

“We then had to reset and look to the Rangers game at Ibrox, which was always going to be tough. But the boys gave good credit to themselves and the jersey on the day.

“We will be focused and ready for this game. There is a large number of games now in a short period of time and we are looking forward to that.

“I’m looking forward to testing ourselves in this game because we are itching to get back into it.

“Coming off the back of the way we are generally playing, I think it will be a good test for the players but it will be something they are really looking forward to.”

