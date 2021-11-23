Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Scholes: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff should have left Man Utd with him

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 6:17 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 8:51 pm
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes feels the whole of the backroom coaching staff should have left the club (Michael Regan/PA)
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes caretaker boss Michael Carrick, assistant Mike Phelan and first-team coach Kieran McKenna should have left the club with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying he would be “embarrassed” to be staying on.

The Norwegian’s three-year tenure came to an end when he was dismissed in the wake of Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League defeat to Watford, the latest in a poor run of results.

Carrick took charge of his first game away at Villarreal in Tuesday night’s crunch Champions League tie.

Scholes, though, believes all of Solskjaer’s coaching staff should have left with him rather than being kept on as the club look to recruit a new permanent boss.

“I would be almost embarrassed being on the staff now after what happened to Ole,” Scholes said on BT Sport ahead of the European fixture.

“I think they should all have gone, either sacked or they go off their own back.

“They were part of Ole’s team – Ole trusted them each week to prepare a team for games. They have let the club down, they have let the players down just as much as Ole has.

“I get the impression Ole put a lot of trust into Michael, into Kieran and Mike Phelan, which is why they shouldn’t be at the club now, I don’t think.

“Michael is a good friend… Mike Phelan, I have worked with these people. I just think if I was in their position now, I would be feeling guilty working at this football club still while Ole put so much trust in them.”

Speaking after the match, which United won 2-0, Scholes maintained the club should look past the current coaches for a new manager, with former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde understood to be one of several coaches under consideration for the interim role at United, who plan to name a long-term replacement for Solskjaer next summer.

“This is Man United – you have got to have the very best in charge,” Scholes said on BT Sport.

“Michael Carrick – he is a coach, he has had one game in charge as a manager of Manchester United.

“(He has) no experience anywhere else. Honestly he can’t (be given the job), as much as I like him, they cannot appoint him, they need the very best.

“Whether it is the very best as an interim or the very best who is available full-time.”

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Solskjaer helped “lighten the mood” at Old Trafford when he replaced Jose Mourinho, but ultimately came up short on the pitch.

“He got to a place where there was a spirit back in Manchester United from the fanbase and the players, you could see there was a bit of buzz,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“But in the end, it proved he was not up to getting us beyond and over that hump and the club had to make a decision.

“Was it the right decision at the right time? I think it should have been made maybe earlier.

“But there is a lot of mistakes which have happened behind the scenes and on the pitch. The players, the manager and the people above have to take responsibility.”

