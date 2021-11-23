Maidenhead’s Tuesday evening trip to Southend postponed due to Covid-19 By Press Association November 23, 2021, 6:33 pm Maidenhead’s visit to Southend has been postponed (Steven Paston/PA) Maidenhead’s Tuesday evening trip to Southend has been postponed due to Covid-19. The Magpies reported a positive case in their camp earlier on Tuesday, and after consultation with the National League, the game has been postponed. Maidenhead said the fixture has been rearranged to take place on December 7. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Wigan v Oxford clash postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak in U’s squad Malky Mackay questions consistency of SPFL’s Covid rescheduling rules Hibernian’s next two Premiership games postponed after more positive Covid tests Ross County plan for Rangers after Hibs are unable to fulfil fixture for second time