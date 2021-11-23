Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan fight back to earn late point at Cambridge

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 9:45 pm
Wigan Athletic’s Callum Lang (right) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with team-mates Will Keane (left) and Lee Evans during the Sky Bet League One match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture date: Tuesday April 13, 2021.
Wigan struck twice late on to salvage a 2-2 draw at Cambridge in Sky Bet League One.

Having trailed by two, Will Keane and Callum Lang netted in the final six minutes to earn a point.

Wigan had a great chance to open the scoring on 36 minutes when Tom Pearce’s cross found Lang, whose effort was brilliantly kept out by Dimi Mitov.

Instead it was the hosts who took the lead a minute before the break when Jack Iredale’s throw was worked into the box by James Brophy to Joe Ironside, who swivelled to fire a fine finish past Ben Amos.

That advantage was doubled on 53 minutes after more good work by Ironside, who held the ball up before teeing up Adam May to sweep home into the bottom corner.

The Latics reduced the deficit six minutes before the end when Keane received a ball into the box before turning and firing clinically into the far corner.

Just three minutes later they were level when Max Power’s free-kick was turned in by Lang from close range.

