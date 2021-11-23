Paul Glatzel strike secures come-from-behind win for Tranmere

An impressive second-half fightback secured Tranmere an important 2-1 League Two victory against Bradford.

Micky Mellon’s side secured a welcome first win in six games, while Bradford have now gone four without success.

Rovers went close early on when Bradford striker Lee Angol was ideally placed to clear Kieron Morris’ powerful header off the line.

Bantams’ goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell also saved smartly from Josh Hawkes.

Bradford’s first chance came when defender Yann Songo’o met Elliot Watt’s free-kick, only to head inches wide.

In the 26th minute Bradford struck when Will Sutton converted Angol’s smart lay-off at the end of a superb team move down the right.

Just before the interval Songo’o cleared Nicky Maynard’s shot off the line after he had rounded O’Donnell.

Two quick-fire Tranmere goals shortly after the restart then turned the game.

Morris drilled home clinically from 22 yards, then Paul Glatzel was perfectly placed to tap home Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross.

Morris almost made it 3-1 to the hosts late on when he fired narrowly off target